WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday was the first snow day of the season for majority of schools in western Massachusetts.
West Springfield Schools Supt. Michael Richard said that decision isn't always an easy one, but it is always made with the safety of students and staff in mind.
School hallways were quiet and the buses were sitting still as students enjoy their first snow day of the season.
"Today is December 2 and we've already added one day to our school year, so another extra day in June. Maybe there won't be too many of these and it won't hurt us all that bad," Richard said.
Richard said that Sunday's storm had been on their radar for days.
"About five days ago, we started thinking about what is this going to do for us, what do we need to plan for, people are traveling, it's a holiday weekend, all kinds of things for us to think about and it all came to a head last night," Richard explained.
However, making the decision to cancel school isn't always quick or easy. Richard told Western Mass News that they communicate with a number of other local offices, like the DPW.
"They talk about the timing of the storm and whether they'll be able to clear the roads and keep them clear, or whether they'll still be out there tackling roads. We didn't know if we were going to get ice or sleet last night and that influences are decision as well," Richard noted.
Over at the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative bus yard in Agawam, drivers were out already out clearing the snow.
While there was no school on Monday, the bus director told Western Mass News that it's important they get a head start on cleaning, making sure the roof is snow-free, flashing lights are visible, and everything is in working order ahead of the next school day.
"Every school district in every town always makes the decision based on safety of students and staff and making sure we can navigate roads and sidewalks and parking lots safely and students won’t get in harm's way," Richard said.
Richard said they are carefully monitoring the weather tonight into tomorrow morning. He is hopeful and expecting school will be back in session tomorrow, but they won't make a decision until later tonight or first thing Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.