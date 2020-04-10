LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have provided an update on the cases of coronavirus in Ludlow.
Ludlow Board of Selectmen chair Derek DeBarge said Friday that 30 positive cases have been reported in town as of Friday. He added that two residents have died.
DeBarge noted that residents "must remain diligent, patient, and resolute" over the next few weeks as local, state, and national cases are expected to grow.
He also had this message for residents:
"Finally, specifically to those congregating in groups like Cislak Drive and others, you need to STOP! You are putting yourselves and others in jeopardy. Stay home and find other ways to occupy your time. We cannot have our police officers constantly putting themselves at risk responding to non-emergency calls for large groups of loiterers that are not adhering to safety and health protocols while most of us are trying to make an effort to comply. Parents and guardians help us out. Please be a part of the solution."
