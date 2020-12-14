BEDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first Massachusetts veteran resident has received the coronavirus vaccine at the VA Bedford Healthcare System.
Margaret Klessens, 96, was vaccinated at 12:07 p.m. Monday.
Klessens is a World War II veteran and a resident at the community living center in the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital.
The VA noted that she is also the first VA patient nationwide to receive the vaccine.
A short time later, at 12:20 p.m., housekeeper Andrew Miller was the first employee at the VA Bedford to get the vaccine.
