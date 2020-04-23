(WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic won't stop the NFL Draft from going forward tonight, but it will be different since it's going virtual.
The New England Patriots are trying to reload after losing quarterback Tom Brady.
It's what all football fanatics have been waiting for: NFL Draft day.
With coronavirus restrictions, the NFL is forced to host the event virtually.
Western Mass News caught up with ESPN's NFL insider Mike Reiss on Facetime, who said it's going to be a change for everyone.
"So different, right? I mean, the energy that you get…to me, the draft is about energy and passion and reaction...In that sense, it's different, right? But in the other sense, it's the same as it's ever been. There's going to be hope for every team, a new beginning,” Reiss explained.
With now-former Patriots six-time champion quarterback Tom Brady and longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski leaving New England to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Reiss said the Patriots are looking to rebuild.
[Reporter: Patriots, they have 12 picks in draft. What can Belichick do with all those picks?]
"He can do a lot and one thing we know from his history, he's probably going to trade quite a bit,” Reiss noted.
With 66 players on the Patriots roster, needing to reach 90, Reiss said each selection is crucial with $1 million in salary cap space and plenty of shoes to fill.
The best thing head coach Bill Belichick can do, Reiss explained, “Fill out his roster with young, cheap, athletic players to sort of keep the pipeline of success going in New England.”
[Reporter: Now with Brady gone, do you see the Patriots picking up a quarterback in this draft?]
"I do and to me, this is the moment of truth for the Patriots' head quarterback ‘cause we're going to really find out how Bill Belichick views Jerrett Stidham, their fourth-round draft pick last year and if he's their QB," Reiss said.
Another priority for the Patriots, Reiss said, "I don't know how you couldn't put tight end at the top of the list. We were asking this question last year. How will they replace Rob Gronkowski and we're still asking the question one year later…The Patriots are going to add to the roster at tight-end, to me, is far and away, clearly, they're top need,” Reiss said.
The first round of the NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. live on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.