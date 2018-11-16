EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snow storm of the season led to a rough morning commute for many.
The first appearance of snow this season caused havoc for many traveling around the state Friday morning.
"We was supposed to be on a flight at 6:40 a.m. so we had to stop here for almost three hours," said one driver.
That driver, and many others, a part of the parking lot that the Mass Pike turned into Friday morning in the Warren-Sturbridge area.
“We just missed my mother’s flight to Seattle," the driver added.
For hours, they waited as crews worked to move the debris the four tractor-trailers left behind. No injuries were reported, but the backups lasted through the morning.
A little later in the morning commute, State Police were called to the opposite side of the Pike in Charlton because a tractor-trailer had slid into the embankment.
A spin-out on I-91 in Northampton led to increases in traffic too.
Even drivers nowhere near these wrecks said they too had quite the drive on Friday.
"It was a little slick for sure," said Katie Callaway.
Megan Valentine added, "Very messy. The kids loved it though."
Though not all calls for service were weather-related, the numbers show that police were kept busy in the elements.
Between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, Chicopee Police responded to 15 crashes.
Holyoke Police responded to five crashes, while Easthampton had one too.
Springfield Police said that they were called to 23 crashes between 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. on Friday, which is only one more than the same time frame last week when snow wasn't here.
Drivers who were not ecstatic with winter's return told Western Mass News that the key is caution.
"Just go careful. Make sure you stop in enough time because you can definitely slide out there still. It's still slushy," Callaway said.
Their message for winter: "We're ready. Stop making it so cold." said Katie and Colt Callaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.