SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A health alert for you. The State Department of Public Health is reporting the first case of the West Nile Virus for this year.
The virus was confirmed in two mosquito samples collected July 7th in the town of Belmont in Middlesex County.
“The first WNV positive mosquito sample has been identified this year in Massachusetts,” says Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.
She notes, “It is important to remember that WNV can cause very serious illness, especially in individuals over 50 and those who are immune compromised.”
So far, no human or animal cases of West Nile or EEE have been detected this year.
There is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with this finding.
For more information, including all WNV and EEE positive results, Click Here.
You can also call the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.
Here are some things you can do to protect yourself and your family:
- Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.
- Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.
- Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
- Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change the water in birdbaths frequently.
- Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.
- Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools.
