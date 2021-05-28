SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Lots of questions remain about when the masks come off Saturday. Western Mass News took some of your concerns to local businesses and health officials to help keep you safe and secure.
“All industries will be permitted to open, all capacity restrictions will be lifted, and all gathering limits will be rescinded,” Governor Charlie Baker said.
Gov. Baker previewed the State’s big reopening starting Saturday and officially signed away the state of emergency, which will end June 15. In regards to masks, Baker said they will differ on a case-by-case basis.
“Some businesses may choose to keep mask or other requirements in place beyond May 29th. We ask everyone to be respectful and to follow their requirements,” Baker said.
At Healthtrax in West Springfield, vaccinated members will not be required to wear masks. One member shared his excitement about ditching the mask for his workouts.
“Can’t run two miles with a mask on…so it’s really going to be comfortable taking these off,” Mohammed Abbas, of Springfield, said.
They are following the honor system, not asking for proof of vaccination. Danielle Spiro thinks their steady growth will continue tomorrow.
“Each month, more people are coming back. We’re getting more new people,” Spiro, Fitness Director of Healthtrax said.
The fitness club is not requiring masks for vaccinated employees, Spiro told Western Mass News the company will require staff who ditch masks to show their vaccine cards.
We reached out to Dr. Angelo Paez from the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Hospital, who told Western Mass News employees should take this precaution for the safety of their customers.
“I think it’s a responsibility on the employer to make sure people are vaccinated when they allow employees to remove masks,” Dr. Paez said.
He also adds, the risk factor is low enough locally where vaccinated people should feel safe removing their masks.
“The risk, in general, is low in the community because the number of cases has remarkably come down,” Dr. Paez said.
At Bounce Trampoline Sports, it’s business as usual for Rob Doty, to protect the community.
“The mask mandate being lifted, I think that’s a great thing. But other than that, I don’t really see it changing anything we’re doing here now,” Doty said.
Doty adds, hopefully, this new milestone will help people get out of the house and bounce around this summer.
“Hopefully everybody starts feeling more confident and gets out there more, and come check us out at bounce!” Doty said.
One bounce visitor, who works at Mercy Hospital, said he’s excited to return to normal, but he’ll still be masking up to help others feel safe.
“Everybody trying to go outside, we’ve been stuck for too long. But I’m gonna keep mine on though,” Raynado Applewhite of Hartford, Conn. said
He added, it helps set a good example for his son and jokes they are playing it extra safe.
“Oh yeah, he be having his mask on in the house still,” Applewhite said.
Dr. Paez told Western Mass News, if you’re traveling this weekend, make sure to check the local guidances and mask up - as the risk level varies from place to place.
