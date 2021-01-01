SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the new year comes New Year's resolutions, and a top resolution that occurs each year is getting healthier.
Western Mass News spoke with a local gym to get advice for people looking to get in shape as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.
“This New Year’s is a little unique," noted fitness director at Best Fitness Rachel Meachem.
As the world says goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021, many people will be enforcing New Year's resolutions. A big goal, focusing on health and wellness. But as the coronavirus pandemic still lingers, getting in shape may look different.
Meachem said staying healthy is more important now than ever.
“Whether your comfortable coming to the gym, [or] whether you’re at home, it’s just finding something that works for you," she explained.
Meachem added the way to start small, turn your goal into smaller milestones that will lead to long-term results, and for people who aren’t yet comfortable going to a gym in-person, many gyms offer virtual classes.
"Finding something that works for you, stick to it, and stay consistent because I think we’ve seen now how important our health is," she said.
But just starting can be the hardest part. Meachem told Western Mass News people should find a support system and get moving.
"A lot of times you go into a situation, and you are nervous until you are in it, but the minute you start it, you realize this isn’t as bad as you thought," she noted.
She also said someone supporting you can help hold you accountable and reassure you to keep working towards your personal goals.
