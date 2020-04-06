Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Chris

A new calculator is growing in popularity and is being shared on social media. The website tells users just how much weight they can gain while in quarantine.

Western Mass News reporter Jordyn Jagolinzer tried it out myself and it told her she would be gaining six pounds and she was freaking out a little, but before you start to worry, we're getting answers with a fitness expert to see just how true the results are.

You’re cooped up inside, getting bored, maybe less active, and maybe eating a whole lot more snacks

An online calculator is gaining popularity, telling you just how much weight you may gain while social distancing.

Just put in how long you're in quarantine, if you're exercising, if you’re snacking, what you're eating and drinking, and how much your consuming.

“There's a lot of factors that go into figuring out what your metabolic rate is, what your makeup is to determine whether you’re going to gain or lose weight or how it’s going to play out,” said Ashley Brodeur with Active Lifestyle Fitness.

Brodeur calmed fears of that final number and told Western Mass News what it doesn't take into account is your metabolic rate.

“How your metabolism works, how fast are you burning calories, how many are you burning,” Brodeur noted.

The calculator may be a fun way to pass time, but fortunately, Brodeur said it doesn't take into account a lot of factors that would actually indicate if you're increasing pounds.

“One of the questions on the calculator was ‘Do you exercise?’ It's important to figure out what kind of exercise you're doing,” Brodeur noted.





More intense exercise will burn more calories and something else the calculator doesn't add up - the amount of food your consuming.





“It's not a bad thing if every once in a while, you want to have candy pretzels or snacks that aren't healthy, but how much are you having,” Brodeur explained.





Brodeur said balance is key. The calculator may not be 100 percent accurate, but that doesn't mean you won't gain weight while hunkering down at home.

“You're even getting less activity when you think about it, just from leaving your office going to your car - all that movement in between,” Brodeur said.





Brodeur recommends going outside for a walk, especially on a day like today and sticking to a routine as much as possible.



