SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a special day ...and an exciting one for a number of foster kids who took part in the 'Fitting for the Future' event in Springfield Saturday.
It all took place at Springfield Technical Community College starting at 9 a.m. in the morning and going all day, until 4 o'clock in the afternoon.
From makeovers, to free clothing for proms, job interviews and more, the community rallied together to help these teens have an unforgettable day.
'Fitting for the Future' has grown even more since last year when it was held over at Tower Square in Springfield.
This year, Executive Director, Noryn Resnick says a record number of teens registered for the event. We're told a total of 112.
Topping that, the number of community members who took part...more than 120 volunteers from all over including locally here in western Mass., Boston, Cape Cod, Pennsylvania, and even Washington D.C.
It's all part of 'Help Our Kids' which was founded back in 2012 and is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization.
With volunteers donating their time and skills, clothing donations from the community, and a 100% of financial donations going right to these foster kids...it's a win, win.
Interested in helping out? Visit the 'Help Our Kids' website and learn more; Click Here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.