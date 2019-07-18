SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five men have been arrested as Springfield Police increases enforcement in the High Street, School Street, and Temple Street area.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of School and High Streets when a suspect slashed a tire on three Springfield Police undercover cars.
"Detectives contacted the Springfield Police Department’s Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) who had captured the entire incident on camera," Walsh explained.
A photo of the suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Wilfredo Garcia of Springfield, was sent to detectives in the area and a short time later, police spotted Garcia. When they did, he allegedly ran, hopped a fence, and climbed onto the roof of a School Street building.
Investigators were able to talk Garcia down and he was placed under arrest on charges including trespassing, resisting arrest, and three counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Walsh noted that Garcia was arrested in June on charges of threat to commit a crime and disorderly conduct, as well as this past Sunday on charges of breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property charges related to a domestic disturbance.
Meanwhile, as police were involved with the slashed tire incident, narcotics detectives continued their investigation and arrested four people behind 43-45 School Street, including:
- Louis Lebron, 31, of Springfield
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (two counts)
- Conspiracy to Violate Narcotics Laws
- Christian Roman, 24, of Springfield
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (two counts)
- Conspiracy to Violate Narcotics Laws
- Mario Salcedo, 24, homeless
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (two counts)
- Conspiracy to Violate Narcotics Laws
- Default Warrant
- Fugitive From Justice
- Jeffrey Ortiz, 38, homeless
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Possession of a Class B Drug
- Default Warrant
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Default Warrant
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Default Warrant
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Default Warrant
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
During those arrests, investigators reportedly seized heroin, crack-cocaine, two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges, and $858.
Walsh noted that Lebron was arrested on similar charges in January and November 2018. "Mr. Lebron was charged as a subsequent offender in those cases and recently plead guilty in one of those cases. He paid a $300 fine with no jail sentence," Walsh added.
“We continue to arrest the same individuals over and over again in this area. Low bails are being set for the drug dealers and low or no bails is being set for individuals who constantly wreak havoc on this block,” said Springfield Police acting commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added, “While Commissioner Clapprood and I meet with residents, businesses and community advocates of this area and continue to act on their needs and requests our court system once again fails to hear their and our cries. The brave and dedicated “men and women in blue” do their job, which these residents, businesses and community advocates appreciate and respect, but our court system just allows them right back out their “Revolving Door System” to wreak havoc on these law abiding citizens and businesses. – It’s just not damn right! We hear their cries, but the judges and courts do not. We’ll keep doing our job, we ask our judges and courts to do theirs and keep these repeat violent offenders off our streets and out of our neighborhoods before someone gets hurt or killed. God forbid.”
