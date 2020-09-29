(WGGB/WSHM) -- Tens of thousands of bags of heroin are off the street following a law enforcement operation Monday.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that on Monday, arrest and search warrants were executed in connection with a multi-agency months-long investigation into a large scale heroin trafficking operation in and around Springfield.
Those warrants were executed at five addresses in Springfield, one location in Holyoke, and on a Ford pickup truck.
The D.A.'s office said that 94,274 bags of heroin, $120,000 in U.S. currency, and three firearms were seized. The estimated weight of the heroin in the bags is 1.885 kilograms of heroin.
In a statement, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said:
“Despite challenging circumstances, we continue to focus our resources on the most harmful offenders in order to keep drugs off our communities' streets. I thank all the investigators involved in this investigation, including those from my office. This is a very significant heroin seizure and dismantling this trafficking organization is a positive development for public safety in the greater Springfield area. My office will now focus on a swift and effective prosecution of these offenders who sought to profit from the pain and devastation of addiction.”
Several suspects were also arrested Monday on a charge of trafficking in heroin, including:
- Miguel Martinez Pinto, 40, of Springfield
- David Vazquez-Roman, 34, of Springfield
- Natividad Pagan, 58, of Chicopee
- Carlos Leon, 52, of Springfield
One person - Santiago Ruiz, 41, of Springfield - was also arrested and charged with possession of heroin.
Arraignments were held Tuesday in Springfield District and Holyoke District Courts.
The investigation was conducted by several agencies including the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, Springfield Police, Westfield Police, Holyoke Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team, and assistant district attorney's with the Hampden County D.A.'s office.
