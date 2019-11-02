Five arrested, over 1,700 bags of heroin seized following traffic stop in North Adams.

NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five people were arrested and copious amounts of drugs were seized following a traffic stop Friday evening.
According North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood, officers conducted a traffic stop on River Street during the early evening hours.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a large amount of heroin and cocaine.
Based on the evidence that was gathered at the traffic stop, officials were able to obtain a search warrant for a North Adams residence.
Between the residence and the vehicle, authorities seized 1,707 bags of heroin, just over 100 grams of crack cocaine, a 9mm glock handgun loaded with a fifteen-round magazine, and $3,713 in cash.
A total of five individuals were taken into custody as a result.
A list of the suspects' names and a list of charges have not yet been made available.
