Five displaced after fire tears through Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A family of five will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being after a fire tore through their home Tuesday afternoon.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to 106 Ambrose Street around 1:00 p.m. for a report of a structure.
Crews to find a one-story, single-family, ranch-style home engulfed in flames.
Fire officials were able to get the flames under control, and doused the fire rather quickly.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the fire had originated on the front porch of the home and had quickly spread to the inside of the house.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
However, two adults and three children that resided at the home will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being, and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.
Capt. Tetreault added that the home sustained approximately $100,000 in damages.
Fire officials determined that a child, who was playing with a lighter, was what sparked the fire.
