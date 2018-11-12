SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating a fire that forced five city residents out of their home Monday afternoon.
According to Denis Leger, Executive Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, firefighters arrived to the home on 317 Peekskill Avenue just after 5 p.m.
Luckily, all five residents escaped unharmed from the fire that started on the first floor.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire which ultimately caused around $10,000 in damage.
In the meantime, volunteers from the Red Cross are helping those residents find another place to stay.
