MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire at a Monson home on Saturday.
According to Monson Interim Fire Chief Brian Harris, firefighters and officers responded to Beebe Road just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a basement fire.
Members of the Monson Police Department were first on scene and reported a working fire at 111 Beebe Road.
Firefighters arrived not too long after and encountered heavy fire conditions in the basement of the residence.
Interim Chief Harris immediately struck a second alarm, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
It was later determined that the homeowner had opened the outside hatchway to the basement to rescue a pet, which, in turn, fed more oxygen into the fire, causing it to expand.
Beebe Road was closed as crews worked to douse the flames, but has since reopened.
One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a precautionary measure by a Wilbraham ambulance.
No other injuries were reported.
Interim Chief Harris stated that a total of five people were displaced by the fire.
Officials cleared the scene around 7:55 p.m.
Firefighters from Stafford, CT covered all calls that came in to the Monson Fire Department's station while crews were out handling the fire on Beebe Road.
Members of the Palmer, Wales, and Brimfield Fire Departments also responded to the scene to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Monson Fire Department and the office of the State Fire Marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.