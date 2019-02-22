EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Friday morning, a ceiling fan sparked a fire in a two-family home in Easthampton and displaced five people and injured three firefighters.
Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor confirmed that the firefighters are okay and have been discharged from the hospital with only minor injuries.
However, they do have some important advice they want to pass along when it comes to older homes and electrical fires.
Neighbors in Easthampton watched as firefighters battled a three alarm fire at a multi-unit home on Pine Street.
Luckily, no lives were lost in this morning's blaze and all five residents were able to make it out safe.
However, Mottor told Western Mass News that three firefighters were injured while battling the flames.
"One firefighter sustained a neck injury when the ceiling collapsed in the bathroom and compromised the floor of the second floor," Mottor explained.
When crews arrived, they found the fire in the bathroom on the first floor and later identified the ceiling fan as the source of the issue.
However, even with their quick response, Mottor said the flames were just too fast.
"By the time we'd knocked it down, the fire had gone up the walls, across the ceiling, and down the roof," Mottor noted.
13-15 Pine Street was built in 1900 with what Mottor called balloon-style construction, which doesn't have modern fire stops that prevent fire from rapidly spreading. He added that older electrical circuiting doesn't help the situation.
When it comes to electrical fires, there are a few early signs to look out for.
The department said call the fire department immediately if you see any:
- Sparks or short circuits
- Hear a sizling or buzzing sound in your outlets
- Smell any odd odors or vague burning
However, there are some early signs of electrical issues that help prevent the need for the fire department all together.
You should call a professional electrician or your landlord if you have:
- Frequently blown fuses
- Dim or flickering light bulbs that burn out quickly
- Loose plugs
- Unusually warm outlets
If you still don't see anything out of the norm, they said that depending on the age of the home, it's important to have a licensed electrician review your overall system every five to 10 years because small upgrades and repairs could prevent flames.
When we asked the chief his number one piece of advice, Mottor said that you have any electrically powered item that isn't working properly, cut the source of power immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.