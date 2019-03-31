HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five people are without a home after a fire tore through their residence Sunday evening.
Lieutenant Michael Boucher of the Holyoke Fire Department tells us that firefighters were called to 132 Farnum Drive around 6:45 Sunday evening for a report of a fire at an apartment inside a multi-unit apartment complex.
When fire officials arrived on scene, smoke and fire was clearly visible from the first floor window where the kitchen was located.
Crews were able to put the fire out in about twenty minutes, but the damage to the apartment had already been done.
Thankfully, the five people that resided in the apartment, two adults and three children, were not home when the fire broke out.
Residents on both sides of the apartment were asked to evacuate, and no injuries were reported.
The owner of the apartment complex is providing the five residents with proper living accommodations until they are allowed back into their apartment.
Upon further investigation, members of the Holyoke Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit determined that it was an accidental kitchen fire that resulted in the displacement of the five residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.