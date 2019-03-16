SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five people are without a home after a fire tore through their residence Saturday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 139 Pendleton Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. for a report of a house fire.
When crews arrived on scene, the fire, which had originated on the first floor of the home, had quickly spread to the second and third floors as well as the roof.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the wall on the right side of the home, and crews acted swiftly to put the fire out.
While no one was injured, the adults that live at the home on 139 Pendleton Avenue have been displaced, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The home sustained approximately $40,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
