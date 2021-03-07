CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five families were displaced after a fire broke out in a multi-family home in Chicopee early Sunday morning.
A fire broke out on the third-floor porch of a three-story home on Franklin Street in Chicopee.
Chicopee Fire officials were called to the home around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for a structure fire. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the families displaced. They are currently assisting two families and have reached out to the three other families to offer their assistance.
