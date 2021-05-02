HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five were injured after a shooting Saturday morning in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. outside the Clubhouse Lounge at South Street Plaza in Holyoke on Saturday morning.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. Cruz, five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Three were sent to Baystate Hospital and two to Holyoke Hospital.

No suspect has been named or the identities of the victims.

The shooting is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.

