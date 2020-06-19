SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Five men were charged Friday for various firearm offenses, police said.
Members of the Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit, Warrant Apprehension Unit, State Police VFAS Unit, U.S. Marshals Task Force, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Amherst Police arrested 21-year-old Jeremy Garcia at a home on South East Street in Amherst, police said.
Garcia was arrested on a warrant after pistol-whipping a victim on Boston Road on June 12, police said, and the gun used has since been recovered. Garcia has also been involved in several recent incidents including being shot on Berkshire Avenue following the April 17 College Street homicide and on Bloomfield Street on June 5, police said.
On Friday morning, Springfield Police recovered eight firearms; one was in a car that was being towed to White Street and three, including a shotgun, was recovered after a domestic violence disturbance on Marian Street, police said.
Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of Dickinson Street and Texel Drive for suspicious activity where they found a gathering of three cars and nearly a dozen people, police said. Five individuals were arrested, and four guns were recovered including a high-capacity firearm, police said. There was at least one gun in each car, police said.
Luke McKinnie, 18, Josiah Cheeseboro, 20, Davin Durant, 20, William Hobby, 18 and Tyler Wilson, 19, are all facing firearm charges, police said.
Cheeseboro of Seymour Avenue was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony.
Wilson of Cuff Avenue was charged with two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony.
Durant of Warrenton Street was charged with two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony.
Hobby of Kenwood Terrace was charged with two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number during the commission of a felony.
McKinnie of Eastern Avenue was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device and possession of a large-capacity firearm.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Claprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno held a press conference Friday to address the recent uptick in violence in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.