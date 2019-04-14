SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five Mile Pond in Springfield has been closed down to boaters following a fuel spill.
The Mass. DEP, Environmental Police, and Springfield Fire Department were all called to the Five Mile Pond in Springfield just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, tells Western Mass News a boater called the DEP this morning after noticing the fuel spill.
That's when the fire department was notified and responded to the scene.
Leger saying there's a 'sheen' of petroleum on the pond and that crews were trying to determine the amount and size of the spill.
"It appears too big to come from a boat," Leger told us.
The Springfield Fire Department's emergency preparedness manager, as well as the Rescue Squad did attempt to contain the spill and find the source of the leak.
However, the Mass. DEP has since taken over the scene to conduct clean-up operations.
Leger says the lake has been closed to all boaters, until the clean-up work can be completed.
