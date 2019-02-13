SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five Springfield Police officers have been charged following a 2015 altercation at a city bar.
State and federal officials said that the following five officers are each facing four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery - serious injury, three counts of assault and battery, and one count conspiracy:
- Daniel Billingsley, 30, of Springfield
- Anthony Cicero, 29, of Hampden
- Christian Cicero, 28, of Longmeadow
- Igor Basovskiy, 33, of Springfield
- Jameson Williams, 33, of East Longmeadow
"The AG’s Office alleges that on April 8, 2015 these off-duty Springfield Police Department officers physically assaulted four victims after a confrontation at Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant in Springfield. The victims were allegedly beaten and kicked and one or more of the defendants used weapons during the attack," Healey's office said in a statement.
Those victims suffered significant injuries from the incident, some of those permanent.
All five officers were arraigned Wednesday, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on personal recognizance with conditions that they stay away from the victims and turn over any personal weapons to State Police.
Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for March 15.
In a statement, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said:
“As soon as this was brought to my attention, I immediately ordered an outside independent Judge (retired Justice Bertha Josephson) and an outside independent Attorney (Atty. Tom Kokonowski) be brought in to work with Commissioner John Barbieri and our Community Police Hearing Board to review and pursue this situation. Upon the request of state agencies, led by the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey, we were told to stand down until their investigations came to conclusion. We abided by this request. Again, this is not reflective of the vast majority of our brave and dedicated ‘men and women in blue’ who put their lives on the line day in and day out to protect our citizens and business community. With that said, whether on duty or off, one must always wear their badge with honor, integrity and professionalism – ‘let the chips fall where they may.’”
Springfield Police officer Jose Diaz, 54, was also previously charged in connection with the incident. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in November to the same charges as the other five officers and was released on personal recognizance with conditions that he stay away from the victims
Diaz is scheduled to be back in court on May 2.
The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.
