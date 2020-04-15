SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five Springfield police officers, suspended following their alleged involvement a 2015 incident, have been reinstated.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that those officers, who were on-duty at the time of an incident at Nathan Bill's on April 8, 2015, will have the option to come back to work as of Sunday.
The decision was reviewed by attorneys for the city and Walsh noted that Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno supported the move.
In a statement, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood explained:
“We are short officers through sickness and retirements. Our Academy doesn’t graduate until the end of May. Now is the time to bring some of the officers who were not in the original altercation, who are in need of work, back to the department pending the outcome of their criminal case. These officers have been suspended without pay for more than a year. The cases of some of their co-defendants have been dismissed or nolle prossed. Their cases have been continued again, possibly not resuming until 2021. Bringing back these five officers at this time is the right thing to do."
The five officers will not get back pay until their criminal cases are cleared.
"They have their criminal case and departmental charges, if any, still pending," Walsh explained.
Walsh added that the remaining off-duty officers who were indicted in connection with the incident remain suspended without pay.
