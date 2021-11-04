LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five people are without a place to stay after an overnight fire in Ludlow.
According to fire officials, a resident at 149 West Avenue called to report that his roof was on fire just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said other residents, who were sleeping at the time of the fire, were alerted by their smoke detectors.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the attic of the home. Luckily, they were able to get it under control within 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.