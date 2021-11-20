SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Five people are without a place to stay after a house went up in flames in Springfield.
Crews spent around 20 minutes putting the fire out. When Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, we could see smoke pouring out of the roof and crews working to get inside the attic with a chainsaw.
Springfield fire crews were called to 45 Loring Street for a one-alarm fire just before 6 Saturday night.
"We had three engines, two ladders, a rescue squad and two district chiefs," said Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Captain Drew Piemonte.
Captian Piemonte told Western Mass News the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
"Spread rapidly into the cabinets and up into the attic," said Captain Piemonte.
The fire was put out around 6:15 Saturday evening, but it did cause significant damage.
"There's a lot of smoke and water damager thru the first and second floor so I'd have to say approximately about 100,000 of damage," said Piemonte.
Piemonte said all five residents were able to make it out safely and they are being assisted by the Red Cross. When we left, crews were continuing to overhaul and push off burnt pieces of the roof.
