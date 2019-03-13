SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five people were found dead following a fire at a Sheffield home Wednesday morning.
Dennis Yusko, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, said that the sheriff's office received a call about an active structure fire at 1343 Home Road in Sheffield around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.
In a photo from the scene, you can see smoke billowing out of the windows.
Crews from several area communities - some as far as Canaan, CT and Norfolk, CT - converged on the scene and were able to put out the fire by approximately 9:15 a.m.
Yusko noted that investigators initially discovered one person dead, but as investigators continued to move through the home, they found four other people deceased.
None of the victims have been identified yet. The D.A.'s office said that right now, there is no cause of death.
Earlier today, during a press conference, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington said that several agencies are assisting in the investigation.
"This is an extensive operation and investigation with multiple local and state agencies that include the state fire marshal and detectives from the state police detective unit attached to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office," Harrington noted.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
