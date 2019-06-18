SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 12:15 p.m. today, a driver came off of I-291 at Exit 5B.
That driver then allegedly tried to make an illegal U-turn onto Page Boulevard when the crash occurred near the intersection with Robbins Road.
In total, four vehicles were involved.
Walsh said that one of those vehicles rolled over and "that driver was wearing a seatbelt likely preventing her from being thrown from the vehicle."
Five people, including two children from three cars, were taken to Baystate to checked out for possible injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.