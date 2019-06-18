Car crash generic MGN file

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 12:15 p.m. today, a driver came off of I-291 at Exit 5B.

That driver then allegedly tried to make an illegal U-turn onto Page Boulevard when the crash occurred near the intersection with Robbins Road.

In total, four vehicles were involved.

Walsh said that one of those vehicles rolled over and "that driver was wearing a seatbelt likely preventing her from being thrown from the vehicle."

Five people, including two children from three cars, were taken to Baystate to checked out for possible injuries.

