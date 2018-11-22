Five people transported to hospital following 3-car accident on Rt. 2 in Phillipston.

PHILLIPSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police have closed down all lanes on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Exit 19 following a three-car accident.
Massachusetts State Police officials tell us the incident occurred around 11:30 Thanksgiving morning.
Officials also tell us that one person was transported by a medical helicopter, and four others were transported to a local hospital.
No word yet on what caused the accident to occur, and officials have not stated when they anticipate that part of Route 2 to reopen.
Right now, traffic is being diverted off Exit 2A.
Officials also have not stated the condition of the five people that were transported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
