Five Springfield residents displaced after fire tears through multi-family home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a multi-family residence on Bancroft Street Thursday night.
Capt. Brian Tetrault of the Springfield Fire Department tells us that crews were called away from their investigation at the Citgo gas station on Boston Road around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 86 Bancroft Street.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the fire originated on the second floor between the kitchen and the attic.
The fire was determined to be electrical in nature and caused approximately $30,000 in damages.
While it is unclear if anyone was injured, Capt. Tetrault added that the five people who resided there will have to look for other means of shelter.
