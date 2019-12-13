PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were rushed to the hospital following a crash that happened late Friday night.
Lt. Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department told Western Mass News that the crash occurred on South Street near the Country Club around 9:19 p.m.
We're told from Chief Michael Wynn from Pittsfield Police Department that a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was operated by 26-year-old Blarry Sanchez from Lenox was traveling southbound down South St when his vehicle collided with the rear of a 2017 Nissan Maxima that was being operated by 23-year-old Taylor Marion from Pittsfield.
As a result of the collision, Marion's vehicle was directed into the northbound lane where it collided with a 2018 Toyota Rav Four that was operated by 83-year-old Kermit Pruyne.
Marion and the three other occupants inside her vehicle were transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
While Pruyne and the other occupant in his vehicle were transported to Baystate for minor injuries.
No one was transported from Sanchez's vehicle.
South Street was closed for approximately 2 hours while the crash investigation was conducted.
The incident remains under investigation by Officer Silver of the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit.
Police advise if there were any eye-witnesses of this incident to contact Officer Silver at 413-448-9700 ext. 596.
