Chicopee Police Det. Michael Dion FS 111221

Photo provided by Chicopee Police

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flags will be at half-staff Friday in honor of a Chicopee police officer who died earlier this week.

Detective Michael Dion was the longest serving member of the city's police department.

He suffered a heart attack on Monday while working a road closure assignment and sadly, he died on Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker acknowledged a request from Chicopee Mayor John Vieau that flags be flown at half-staff today until further notice.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.