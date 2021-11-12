CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flags will be at half-staff Friday in honor of a Chicopee police officer who died earlier this week.
Detective Michael Dion was the longest serving member of the city's police department.
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is mourning the sudden passing of Detective Michael J. Dion.
He suffered a heart attack on Monday while working a road closure assignment and sadly, he died on Wednesday.
Governor Charlie Baker acknowledged a request from Chicopee Mayor John Vieau that flags be flown at half-staff today until further notice.
