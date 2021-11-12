CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flags will be at half-staff Friday in honor of a Chicopee police officer who died earlier this week.

Detective Michael Dion was the longest serving member of the city's police department.

Chicopee Police mourns sudden passing of Det. Michael Dion CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is mourning the sudden passing of Detective Michael J. Dion.

He suffered a heart attack on Monday while working a road closure assignment and sadly, he died on Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker acknowledged a request from Chicopee Mayor John Vieau that flags be flown at half-staff today until further notice.