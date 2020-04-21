(AP) -- The U.S. and state flags at two Massachusetts veterans homes and two veterans cemeteries have been lowered to half-staff to honor those who have served, the state secretary of veterans affairs says.
The state's soldiers homes in Holyoke and Chelsea have become epicenters of coronavirus outbreaks. Fifty-two residents of the Holyoke home who have died recently have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to state public health officials.
A dozen residents of the Chelsea home who have died recently tested positive.
Baker ordered that the flags at the homes as well as veterans cemeteries in Winchendon and Agawam “be lowered to half-staff as a mark of solemn respect and in honor of the lives of all departed veterans during this period," Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena wrote on his Facebook page Sunday.
They will remain lowered until the COVID-19 state of emergency ends.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts rose to 1,809 Monday, and more than 39,600 people have tested positive, state health officials said.
