HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flags have been ordered to half-staff in memory of the 15 veterans who have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Six of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Baker has ordered flags be lowered across the state to honor the veterans.

According to state officials, every resident of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has been tested for coronavirus. They said the results are expected within 24 hours.

The superintendent of the home, Bennett Walsh, who was placed on paid administrative leave, has released a statement on the 15 deaths.

Holyoke Soldiers' Home superintendent releases statement HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, whom the state …

He said in part: "At no time did I, or anyone on my staff, hide, conceal or mislead anyone regarding the tragic impact of the virus and it would be outrageous for anyone to even think of doing such a thing.

Baker announced yesterday that an independent investigation into what happened at the Soldiers’ Home has been ordered to begin immediately.