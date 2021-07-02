WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Thursday night’s flash flooding in Westfield has wreaked havoc on one neighborhood. At least two houses were severely damaged and now one of the homeowners is speaking to Western Mass News.
the rainfall rates during this flash flooding were roughly three to five inches an hour, for some homes...that amount of water was just too much.
Luis Santiago says he knew Thursday's flash flooding was a problem when he could see from his window, water rushing into the basement of the house next door
"When I went into the basement I already had over 12 inches of water," said Santiago.
With water and mud rushing into the basement of his east bartlett street house, Santiago tells Western Mass News he tried to pump it out, but the damage was already done to his tools and belongings.
"In 27 years I’ve never had water in my basement," Santiago said.
Santiago says water came in around the gas line installed by Westfield Gas and Electric.
When we spoke with the provider, they claimed the water didn’t come through that spot. But a rep says they repacked the area with dirt.
Santiago says he has reached out to his insurance company for help.
"It’s in the process. they are going to call the gas company and then they will contact me," he said.
Meanwhile, on a street where the same flood caused a nearby home to be evacuated and condemned, Santiago says he is concerned about being able to make his home secure again for the nine people who live there.
"What I receive is Social Security. I don’t have that type of money to repair my home...I’ve been up since four in the morning thinking of what am I going to do?" he said.
The flood control commission says their storm drain system was overwhelmed until the pumping station could be turned on, which helped recede the water along with the rain shifting.
