WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - The deadly plane crash this morning at Bradley International Airport forced many flights to be diverted and delayed.
Bradley was closed for several hours and reopened around 1:30 this afternoon.
Mass Port tells Western Mass News they received two diverted flights from Bradley, one from Air Canada and a Spirit Airlines flight.
We spoke with one woman who was on that Spirit flight coming from Fort Lauderdale and she says that about forty minutes before landing, everyone on board was told of the incident and that it was unsafe to land.
Another ten minutes later, they were told Bradley Airport was closed so they were being diverted to Boston to refuel.
She says that when they landed everyone on that flight was offered transportation via bus to Hartford so they are on their way there now after waiting two hours for a bus.
In addition, a Worcester airport also had a JetBlue flight diverted.
Anyone with travel plans out of Bradley is asked to call their airline to see if their flight has been affected.
