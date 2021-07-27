WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another musical act has joined the list of performers for this year's Big E fair.
On Tuesday, the fair announced that Flo Rida and Ying Yang Twins will take the stage at The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will go on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m. online. Prices are $39 for bleacher seats and $49 for floor seats.
The 2021 Big E is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3.
