WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another musical act has joined the list of performers for this year's Big E fair.

On Tuesday, the fair announced that Flo Rida and Ying Yang Twins will take the stage at The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m. online.  Prices are $39 for bleacher seats and $49 for floor seats.  

The 2021 Big E is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3.

MLCensorsU
MLCensorsU

The first 10,000 guests will receive free ballistic vests. Everyone else will have to bring their own.

