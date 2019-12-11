HADLEY/NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas on the water!
An old tradition on the Connecticut River is brought back to life after a group of passionate Christmas lovers re-create a floating Christmas tree.
The spirit of Christmas is once again alive on the Connecticut River in Hampshire County.
This 20-foot Christmas tree with thousands of lights was built by a group of Christmas fans who wanted to spread joy.
Organizers, David Lamica and Mark Britton also wanted to bring back an old tradition that dates back to about 1982.
"A Facebook post came up how people had missed the tree and it got me thinking again and I needed someone who could head up this project," Lamica said.
So Lamica gathered a group of people through a Facebook post and began to build the tree.
"We decided to build a tree we didn’t do it for any religious reason it was just a cool thing to do and we knew everyone would love it," Lamica explained.
It may look like magic seeing this beautiful tree gently floating and spinning on the river, near the Calvin Coolidge Bridge in Hadley, but it took a lot of work to make this happen!
"There's a small custom pontoon boat with a platform on it, the tree is a mast connected by cables to the boat and we wrap lights all around it," Lamica said.
After that, it took a crane to place the tree in the water and multiple people to help secure the tree.
"Luckily enough we had someone donate a boat which you can see down there we dragged it down the river and put a couple of anchors out there," Britton explained.
And if you thought to water a real tree was a pain.
Try taking a boat out on the river each night to add gasoline to a generator...just to make sure the tree lights up!
"We come out before it gets dark out we hop on the boat and I have a 5-gallon gas can with us we tie the boat off and fill up the gas, fire the generator up and the generator runs the lights!" Britton said.
This unique concept has given residents and visitors a chance to experience Christmas even on the road...or water.
“If you’re driving across Rt. 9 just look over you’ll be able to see the Christmas tree lighting up the water at night," Britton explained.
Britton told Western Mass News the tree will stay out on the river until it freezes over at some point in January.
And he hopes that this tree is will be landmark during the holidays for all to enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.