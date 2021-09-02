SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The overnight rainfall from the remnants of Ida have forced the closure of part of a Springfield park.
Springfield officials said that the lower end of Forest Park will be closed until further notice due to flooding.
If you are attending an event at the Barney Carriage House, you are asked to access the park via the Route 5 entrance.
The lower part of the park is anticipated to reopen later today.
City officials are also reminding residents to not drive through flooded roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.