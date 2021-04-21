WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The levee at Little River in Westfield has failed its inspection for several years in a row, and city officials are expecting it to fail again this year due to lack of maintenance.
Bad news for Westfield residents in the floodplain.
“The levee has a number of significant problems,” Westfield Flood Control Commission Chair Albert G. Giguere Jr. said.
The levee along Little River in Westfield has failed inspection for the last seven years, and officials are expecting it to fail for the eighth time.
“From what I'm told, if they repair this, it'll take us out of the floodplain, and we won't have to pay our flood insurance anymore,” PFR Machine Company owner and Westfield resident Paul Ruszala said.
Westfield is no stranger to flooding Western Mass News obtained photos of Union Street in Westfield underwater after Hurricane Irene back in 2011.
With hurricane season approaching in a little over a month, people in the area are hoping to avoid a repeat.
Ruszala said his business has luckily never flooded, but the water has gotten close at times.
The levee has metal pipes that allow storm water to pass through it. The only problem is now they're seriously corroded, making them virtually useless.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers originally built the levee in 1955 and made an agreement with the city to maintain it, but Western Mass News has learned Westfield hasn't followed through.
“It’s overgrown with trees, it’s heavily eroded away, it's nowhere near the standard where it needs to be, that the Army Corps built it to,” Giguere Jr. said.
And the reason for it? Giguere Jr. said lack of funding on a city, state, and federal level.
He said it could cost $15 to 20 million to fix this problem.
“In the event that there's a serious flood here, we'll say a 50-year event or greater this levy will probably fail,” Giguere Jr. said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.