PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Areas here in western Mass. are still cleaning up after this weekend’s torrential rain causing some towns to declare a state of emergency as more rain is expected this week.

Here in Springfield crews were working Monday to check out their normal flooding areas, but most roads stayed clear. Other areas across western Mass. weren’t as lucky.

“I watch the weather all the time because of this,” Bailey Motors owner Joshua Bailey said.

Severe flooding closes Rondeau St. in Palmer PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rondeau Street in Palmer is closed to due severe flooding and road…

A close call for Bailey Motors in Palmer just inches away from an unwanted pool inside their building.

“The water makes this place, but it breaks this place. I’m the closest one to the river business with a business around here there is nobody as close as me,” Bailey explained.

Bailey is in the family business part-owner of Bailey Motors. He said flooding is typical around their Wilbraham Street business with the Quaboag River just feet away.

“I come here every other day just to check the water, check the water, check the water, and once I get close as soon as it hits that I know it’s going to flood,” Bailey said.

Water levels rising so high in the river, Wilbraham Street was also underwater. The fire department rescued two drivers in a boat who got stuck trying to make it through.

“I was actually sitting right there, I pulled up, I saw them coming through, and I started waving to them telling them to stop, but she was a younger girl, and she kept driving she had a Mercedes, and she went right in. I’ve been here about 15 times seeing people buried in that crawling out of their cars,” Bailey said.

Bailey said more needs to be done to keep the river from overflowing.

“If the state wants to work with me, I’m fine with whatever they want to do because this keeps eroding and eroding and eroding,” Bailey explained.

With more rain expected this week, Fire Chief William Bernat said the areas around the river are a top priority.

“We’re just going to be mindful of that and keep an eye on the river with how much rain we receive,” Bernat said.

We did reach out to Palmer DPW but are still waiting to hear back. The state of emergency is in effect until further notice.