It was a busy day for police and tow trucks on the roads today after all that the rain made for some dangerous driving conditions.
Interstate Towing said that they responded to more than a dozen spin-outs and crashes because of all the rain.
"It's all hands on deck this morning, especially with the weather," said Kyle Barlow with Interstate Towing.
Barlow is a driver with Interstate Towing. He spent the morning responding to several crashes in western Massachusetts.
Several roads were flooded in Chicopee, Springfield, and Hadley. In some cases, they needed to be closed.
Wapping Road in Deerfield had to be shut down because of flooding and a car that was partially submerged.
"You don't know what's underneath the water. You could be driving down the road and it's just a little puddle and next thing you know, you're in four feet of water and the front end of your car is submerged in a hole," Barlow explained.
We're told some of the accidents today were due to hydroplaning on the highways, something that Barlow said can be prevented.
"Slow down, try to stick toward the center of the road. That way, it's not where all the water is pooling and most importantly, just slow down and give yourself more time from the car in front of you," Barlow noted.
Barlow said that working in the rain is tough as it is for tow truck drivers, but becomes even tougher when drivers aren't following the state's move over law.
"We always ask that everybody, when you see the lights, slow down, move over, give us a little more room to work," Barlow added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.