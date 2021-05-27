NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police have arrested a Florence man after he allegedly vandalized Northampton City Hall Tuesday evening.

According to Northampton police, an event was held Tuesday evening on the steps of City Hall memorializing the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

During the event, a fight broke out. While on scene officers observed a man spray painting City Hall but due to the large crowd it was not feasible at the time to intervene.

Later that evening, the 19-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was placed under arrest. He is charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.