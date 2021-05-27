NOHO VANDALISM

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police have arrested a Florence man after he allegedly vandalized Northampton City Hall Tuesday evening.

According to Northampton police, an event was held Tuesday evening on the steps of City Hall memorializing the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

During the event, a fight broke out. While on scene officers observed a man spray painting City Hall but due to the large crowd it was not feasible at the time to intervene.

Later that evening, the 19-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was placed under arrest. He is charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.