NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged with an OUI following a head-on crash with a police cruiser this morning.
According to Northampton Police Chief, Jody Kasper, the incident happened at around 2:21 a.m. Monday.
"Officer Schadel was driving northbound in the area of 26 Sylvester Road. He observed a vehicle driving southbound that appeared to be in his travel lane," says Chief Kasper.
That's when Officer Schadel pulled his cruiser to the right and stopped, to try and avoid being struck.
"But the second vehicle drove into the cruiser head-on," Chief Kasper notes.
She says the officer was not injured in the crash and 'immediately' began rendering aid to the driver.
"The driver had some cuts, but no serious injuries were noted," Chief Kasper says.
Ultimately, after additional officers arrived, the unidentified 20-year-old man from Florence was arrested.
We're told he was charged with OUI Liquor, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes.
Chief Kasper says, "The second vehicle was towed from the scene of the collision and the cruiser sustained damage to the front bumper, but was operable."
Further details about the incident have not been released.
