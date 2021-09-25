NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A night of food and fun in Florence Saturday night.
The village's annual night out returned after being canceled last year due to COVID.
Organizers tell Western Mass News they're happy to have everyone out and about once again.
"Oh my gosh, it's so great to see everybody again outside in the sun and connecting," festival originator Donnabelle Casis said.
The free family-friendly event focused on interactive art and live music.
Some activities included a poetry writing station, dance performances, print-making demos, and so much more.
