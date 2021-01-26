(WGGB/WSHM) -- Do you want to help make this Valentine's Day extra special for some senior citizens in western Massachusetts?
An effort is underway to help boost spirts at this difficult time with hand-written Valentine’s Day cards.
“It's nice to have a hot meal during the weekday, said Michael Kaczkowski.
Kaczkowski is just one of over 600 people in Hampden and Hampshire County who benefit from the Highland Valley Meals on Wheels Program.
“Our numbers have increased dramatically since the pandemic started. We have been able to serve more elders home delivered meals and community meals,” said Nancy Mathers with Highland Valley Elder Services.
Mathers told Western Mass News that as the demand has risen, they have been able to increase their offerings with the community coming together to help the elderly community feel loved at a time they need it most.
“Isolation is definitely a huge factor right now…People can't go out, they can't go to their councils on aging, they can't go to any social events right now and yeah, they're home, they're lonely and I think it's been very difficult on them,” Mathers added.
That’s why through the pandemic, they have found creative ways to make their seniors feel special.
“We’ve gone out to local school systems and just the general public saying ‘Hey we would like to collect 600 valentines to be able to give to elders the week of Valentine’s Day’…just a little bit of cheeriness and brightness,” Mathers explained.
All you have to do is make your cards, send them in, and they will distribute a card with each meal they deliver.
“They can drop them off at our main office at 320 Riverside Drive in the bay state section of Northampton…Last time we did, we had cards from all different places…just the general public was sending in cards, so it was pretty amazing. I think last time, we got over 400 cards,” Mathers
Although it may seem like a small gesture, it’s something that has meant the world to people like Kaczkowski.
“Well, the Valentine's Day card is about love, so it would be nice if the community gave us some love, you know?”
The deadline for cards is Monday, February 8. If you are interested in sending a card, you can either drop it off at Highland Valley Elder Services' office or mail it to:
- Attn: Briana Baird
- Highland Valley Elder Services
- 320 Riverside Drive, Suite B
- Florence, MA 01062
