FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Support for local businesses from the community grew over the last year as many have struggled to keep their doors open during the pandemic.
We found out businesses are also turning to each other for support. We spoke to two Florence business owners who have found a way to grow together.
The landscape behind JJ’s Tavern and Miss Florence Diner is changing. Pretty soon, you’ll be able to enjoy their new and improved outdoor space.
“Last year, we kind of scrambled. I mean we got the tent up, not knowing what the season was going to be like, how long this was going to last for. We never thought a year later we’d be here again.” Jon Neumann, owner of JJ’s Tavern said.
In the last few years, Jon and Gorgianna’s professional relationship has really blossomed. In part, due to COVID.
“Last year, the pandemic, we just really became close in the sense that we were just battling, bouncing ideas off of each other, just trying to survive. And it took us working together to get the tent up, last year worked together to share a space, That’s uncommon you know,” Neumann said.
The duo said it was a no-brainer. They operate at opposite hours. Although the parking lot conversion was no easy task, they’re thankful for the support they’ve received from the town.
“There was zoning board, there was license commission, we’re just really grateful that everybody’s supporting us all the way through.”
Neumann said.
They’re working hard to create a space that all ages can enjoy. Live entertainment will include acoustic music, and comedy shows as well as a variety of outdoor games. Also, heads up canine lovers, your pups can now join you for brunch!
“We are dog friendly; dogs obviously have to be leashed. They have to be well-contained or controlled I should say and stay at the table,” Gorgianna Brunton, the owner of Miss Florence diner said.
It’s been a collaborative effort, not only between two business owners but an entire community that has rallied behind their success. Their outdoor dining pavilion opens to the public on May 1. All current COVID safety restrictions and guidelines apply.
Both owners told Western Mass News that they’ve only gotten through this by banning together. And they hope that their partnership will continue to instill that sense of community that’s kept their small businesses alive.
