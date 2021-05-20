NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Florence woman was arrested after a major accident in Northampton early Thursday morning.
According to Northampton Police, the woman hit a pole which sheered off at the base and her vehicle landed in a ditch. She was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the driver is facing multiple motor vehicle charges. She is expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m.
Florence Road at Old Wilson Road was closed overnight and was partially reopened to one lane around 6 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments.
