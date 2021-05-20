NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A 22-year-old Florence woman was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a major accident in Northampton early Thursday morning.
According to Northampton Police, around midnight the woman hit a pole which sheered off at the base and her vehicle went off road and landed in a ditch.
A neighbor in the area reported a loud crash, followed by a female crying and yelling for help.
Upon arrival, officers noticed airbag deployment and live wires down around the vehicle but could not locate the driver. A neighbor near the crash flagged down the first responders and the driver of the vehicle was located on their property.
She was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with minor injuries.
Florence Road at Old Wilson Road was closed overnight and was partially reopened to one lane around 6 a.m.
The driver, 22-year-old Madeline Ilingsworth, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments.
